Eagles go three-and-out after Chiefs touchdown

After both the Eagles and Chiefs scored touchdowns on their first possessions, Philadelphia couldn’t replicate that success on its second second.

Super Bowl LVII has officially had its first punt after the Eagles went three-and-out.

Running back Miles Sanders had a brief stay in the medical tent and went to the locker room but was back on the sideline for the start of the Eagles’ second possession. Kenneth Gainwell stayed in the game, though, catching a pass on the drive’s first play. But receiver Zach Pascal was flagged for offensive pass interference, setting up first-and-20 — effectively derailing the drive.

Gainwell was then taken down for just a 1-yard gain on first down. On second-and-19, L’Jarius Sneed evaded a block from Dallas Goedert to bring down DeVonta Smith for a 5-yard gain on a screen, setting up third-and-14.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was forced to throw the ball away on third down, as defensive end Frank Clark flushed him out of the pocket to the left and was bearing down on Hurts as he was running out of bounds.

The game’s first punt was fielded on a bounce by Kadarius Toney after it went 56 yards and retuned to the Chiefs’ 34 with 4:46 left in the first quarter.

