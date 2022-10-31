Eagles-Texans injury report for Thursday night matchup

The Eagles released their injury report for Thursday night’s matchup with the Texans, and nine players were listed as limited participants in a walkthrough.

DNP: DT Jordan Davis (ankle), CB Josiah Scott (ankle). LIMITED: CB James Bradberry (resting player), WR A.J. Brown (rest), DT Fletcher Cox (rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), DE Brandon Graham (rest), T Lane Johnson (rest),

Jordan Davis and Josiah Scott are both likely out for Week 9 with lower body injuries.

For Houston, defensive back Tavierre Thomas & tight end Teagan Quitoriano are trending toward being ready to return from injury.

