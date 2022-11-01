Eagles-Texans injury report: Jordan Davis, Josiah Scott did not practice

The Eagles released their injury report for Thursday night’s matchup with the Texans, and the nine players listed as limited participants on Monday were full participants.

DNP: DT Jordan Davis (ankle), CB Josiah Scott (ankle).

Jordan Davis and Josiah Scott are likely out for Week 9 with lower body injuries.

Eagles injury report

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The nine players who rested on Monday returned for the Tuesday walkthrough before the team departs for Houston on Wednesday.

Texans injury report

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For Houston, defensive back Tavierre Thomas & tight end Teagan Quitoriano are trending toward being ready to return from injury.

We held a walkthrough today. The injury report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a full practice. pic.twitter.com/VI9gUnCicx — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 31, 2022

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire