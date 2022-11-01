Eagles-Texans injury report: Jordan Davis, Josiah Scott did not practice
The Eagles released their injury report for Thursday night’s matchup with the Texans, and the nine players listed as limited participants on Monday were full participants.
DNP: DT Jordan Davis (ankle), CB Josiah Scott (ankle).
Jordan Davis and Josiah Scott are likely out for Week 9 with lower body injuries.
Eagles injury report
The nine players who rested on Monday returned for the Tuesday walkthrough before the team departs for Houston on Wednesday.
Texans injury report
For Houston, defensive back Tavierre Thomas & tight end Teagan Quitoriano are trending toward being ready to return from injury.
