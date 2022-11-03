Eagles-Texans: Houston to be without top 2 wide receiver after Brandin Cooks is ruled out

The Texans’ projected top 3 WR for tonight are now:

– Phillip Dorsett

– Chris Moore

– Tyron Johnson https://t.co/Wezq394dLb — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 3, 2022

The Texans will be without their top three wide receivers after the team ruled out Brandin Cooks for what appears to be personal reasons.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Cooks was under the impression that he’d be traded to a contender at the deadline.

#Texans WR (still) Brandin Cooks’ status is up in the air for tonight’s game against the #Eagles after multiple teams — including the #Rams and #Cowboys — couldn’t pull off a trade before Tuesday’s deadline. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/14ksgLqpAj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2022

That wasn’t the case, with Houston standing pat despite the Rams and Cowboys among the teams with interest.

List

Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Texans: News and notes for Week 9

List

Takeaways and observations from Eagles placing Jordan Davis on injured reserve

List

How the Eagles and Texans stack up for Week 9

List

Eagles rule out DT Jordan Davis and CB Josiah Scott for Week 9 matchup at Texans

Related

Eagles place DT Jordan Davis on injured reserve Eagles to wear all-white jerseys as Texans unveil new Battle Red alternate helmet for Week 9 NFC East news: Dan Snyder is now considering selling the Washington Commanders Watch: Eagles' Brandon Graham among legends to throw out first pitch for Game 3 of World Series

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire