Eagles tender exclusive rights free agent Boston Scott

The Philadelphia Eagles have quietly gone about keeping three key players in the fold after tending exclusive rights free agent Boston Scott per Over The Cap.

A key member of the Eagles offense in 2020, Scott can only negotiate a new deal with Philadelphia during the free-agent period.

A 2018 sixth-round pick, Scott started his career on the Saints’ practice squad before joining the Eagles in December of 2018.

Scott has played in 29 regular-season games for the Eagles, logging 141 carries for 618 yards (4.4 YPC) and six touchdowns, with 49 catches for 416 yards (8.5 YPR) and another score.

