Eagles tender exclusive rights free agent Alex Singleton

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Philadelphia Eagles have quietly gone about keeping three key players in the fold after tending exclusive rights free agent Alex Singleton per Over The Cap.

A key member of the Eagles defense in 2020, Singleton can only negotiate a new deal with Philadelphia during the free-agent period.

Singleton recorded 120 tackles (75 solo), two sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown in 2020 and should be a key member of Jonathan Gannon’s defense in Philadelphia.

