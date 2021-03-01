Eagles tender exclusive rights free agent Alex Singleton
I believe they tendered all three of their ERFAs last week.
— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 1, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles have quietly gone about keeping three key players in the fold after tending exclusive rights free agent Alex Singleton per Over The Cap.
A key member of the Eagles defense in 2020, Singleton can only negotiate a new deal with Philadelphia during the free-agent period.
Singleton recorded 120 tackles (75 solo), two sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown in 2020 and should be a key member of Jonathan Gannon’s defense in Philadelphia.
