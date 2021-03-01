Eagles tender exclusive rights free agent Greg Ward

I believe they tendered all three of their ERFAs last week. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 1, 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles have quietly gone about keeping three key players in the fold after tending exclusive rights free agent Greg Ward per Over The Cap.

A key member of the Eagles offense over the past two seasons, Ward can only negotiate a new deal with Philadelphia during the free-agent period.

Ward was the only wide receiver to start all 16 games for the Eagles last season and he had the best year of his career, logging 53 catches for 419 yards and six touchdowns.

