Breaking News:

J.J. Watt is signing with the Arizona Cardinals; deal is reportedly for 2 years, $31M.

Eagles tender exclusive rights free agent Greg Ward

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Philadelphia Eagles have quietly gone about keeping three key players in the fold after tending exclusive rights free agent Greg Ward per Over The Cap.

A key member of the Eagles offense over the past two seasons, Ward can only negotiate a new deal with Philadelphia during the free-agent period.

Ward was the only wide receiver to start all 16 games for the Eagles last season and he had the best year of his career, logging 53 catches for 419 yards and six touchdowns.

Related

Eagles DT Javon Hargrave set to take his game to another level

Eagles to face AFC East opponent on the road when NFL adds a 17th game in 2021

Malik Hooker could be an upgrade for the Eagles at the safety position

Frank Reich on new Eagles HC Nick Sirianni: He's one of the best offensive minds in the NFL

Recommended Stories