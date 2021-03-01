Eagles tender Alex Singleton, Boston Scott, Greg Ward

The Eagles have moved to hold onto their three exclusive rights free agents for the 2021 season.

Mike Kaye of NJ.com confirmed a report from OverTheCap.com that the team tendered linebacker Alex Singleton, running back Boston Scott, and wide receiver Greg Ward with contracts. That ties all three players to the team if they plan to play in 2021.

Singleton joined the Eagles in 2019 after playing in the CFL and played exclusively on special teams. He took on a defensive role in 2020 and finished the year with 120 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and two fumble recoveries.

Scott ran 80 times for 374 yards and caught 25 passes for 212 yards last season. He scored one touchdown on the ground and one through the air.

Ward had 53 catches for 419 yards and six touchdowns while playing in every game during the 2020 season.

