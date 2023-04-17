Eagles teammates react to Jalen Hurts’ moster contract extension

Eagles teammaes react to Hurts’ monster contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The biggest Eagles news of the offseason broke on Monday morning, when we found out the team and Jalen Hurts reached an agreement on a contract extension that will keep the franchise QB in Philly through 2028.

The five-year extension is worth $255 million, including over $179 million in guaranteed money. Check out the full details here.

From the moment the Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round (No. 53) in the 2020 draft, he began winning over his teammates. So it wasn’t surprising on Monday to see their reactions now that the QB has secured the bag:

my birthday is coming up at the right time!!!ðŸ¤‘ðŸ¤‘ðŸ¤‘ pic.twitter.com/jhfq42BXC5 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 17, 2023

â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸ much deserved congrats gang https://t.co/kuZ2wBqXTi — Shaun BradleyÂ® (Sdot) (@Sdot_Bradley5) April 17, 2023

Yes lord J money — #KMasterLockâ„¢$$ (@KVonWallace) April 17, 2023

I love to see it. @JalenHurts definitely well deserved. Thatâ€™s major but I know what he thinking. ðŸ† — Ant Harris (@HOOSDatDude) April 17, 2023

Iâ€™m thrilled but hardly surprised about Jalen Hurts and the Eagles finalizing his new contract. He is certainly one of the best young quarterbacks in the game. With his leadership skills, high character, and total dedication he deserves to be the face of this organization . — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) April 17, 2023

Turn back the clock.

In 1981 I received $2 million over 5 years!

Congratulations Jalen! pic.twitter.com/Tb6EFDXKtw — Ron Jaworski (@JawsCEOQB) April 17, 2023

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube