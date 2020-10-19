Eagles TE Zach Ertz and RB Miles Sanders expected to miss time
The Eagles are expected to get Dallas Goedert back this week and it’ll be needed. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen is reporting that star tight end Zach Ertz is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with an ankle injury suffered on Sunday against the Ravens. On Sunday night, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that Ertz and running back Miles Sanders both had MRI’s scheduled for Monday morning. Sanders is expected to miss Thursday night's game against the Giants and ESPN's Adam Schefter – along with Mortensen – are reporting he will be out 1-2 weeks.