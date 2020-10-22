Eagles TE Zach Ertz goes on IR, could miss 4-6 weeks with ankle injury

The news just doesn’t get any better for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Zach Ertz, their star Pro Bowl tight end, was placed on injured reserve Thursday with a high ankle sprain. He was originally expected to miss 3-4 weeks, but it looks like that estimate was conservative. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Thursday that Ertz is now expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

This news comes as the Eagles are actually finally getting some players healthy and back in action after weeks of mounting injuries. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson has recovered from a Week 3 hamstring injury and is expected to play against the New York Giants on Thursday. Defensive tackle Lane Johnson isn’t fully recovered from his own ankle injury yet, but is going to take the field anyway.

The Eagles will be without Zach Ertz, their Pro Bowl tight end, for longer than originally estimated. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Besides Ertz, two other key players will also be out for the Eagles’ divisional matchup against the Giants: running back Miles Sanders, who injured his knee in Week 6, and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. Jeffery has been recovering from Lisfranc surgery since late 2019 and was actually expected back this week, but in true Eagles form he now has a mild calf strain and won’t be able to make his 2020 debut yet.

With Ertz likely out for over a month, the Eagles will now have to rely on Jason Croom, Richard Rodgers, and Hakeem Butler (who has been converted from receiver) at tight end.

