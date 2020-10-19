Eagles TE Zach Ertz expected to miss 3-4 weeks with an ankle injury

Eagles expect Miles Sanders to miss Thursday night's game with knee injury… Zach Ertz also expected out for 3-to-4 weeks with an ankle injury, according to sources.
The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to get Dallas Goedert back this week and it’ll be needed as ESPN’s Chris Mortensen is reporting that star tight end Zach Ertz is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with an ankle injury suffered on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
On Sunday night, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that Ertz and Sanders both had MRI’s scheduled for Monday morning.