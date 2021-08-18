Eagles TE Tyree Jackson to miss 8-10 weeks with back injury

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
Former quarterback turned tight end Tyree Jackson was blazing towards a roster spot, but his transition could be in jeopardy due to an injury.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports is reporting that Jackson has made a lasting impression with his physical attributes, but he’ll likely miss time with an injury suffered during the Eagles joint practice sessions with the Patriots.

Jeff McLane of The Inquirer confirmed the report via Twitter.

In Philadelphia’s preseason opener against the Steelers, Jackson logged 20 snaps on offense and two on special teams, catching two passes for 32 yards in the final two minutes of the first half.

