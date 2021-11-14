Eagles TE Dallas Goedert ruled out vs. Broncos with a head injury

The Eagles have been looking to see what Tyree Jackson can do at the tight end position and they’ll get an extended look at the former quarterback with Dallas Goedert downgraded to out with a head injury.

Goedert exited the matchup with 2 catches for 24-yards before taking a questionable hit to the head.

