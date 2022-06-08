Eagles TE Dallas Goedert on QB Jalen Hurts seeing the field better, making quicker decisions

Jalen Hurts is entering his third year in the NFL, and this 2022 season will be the first in which the talented quarterback has had the same system, play-caller, and schemes all in place for consecutive years.

Hurts has looked noticeably sharp after spending the bulk of the offseason enhancing his throwing motion, and working to become even more accurate as a passer.

With Philadelphia set to break until the July 26 start of training camp, Hurts has seen his stock rise during offseason workouts and OTAs, delivering timely passes and getting the ball out of his hands with zip and anticipation.

Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert joined the growing list of teammates praising Hurts, telling the media that the greatly improved passer is “seeing the field better, making quicker decisions and getting the football out faster.”

“His determination to be great is something you see every day.”