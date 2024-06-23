Eagles TE Dallas Goedert could have a breakout season under new OC Kellen Moore

Dallas Goedert is one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL, yet the dynamic pass catcher has never logged a 1,000-yard receiving season. His best season was the 56 catches for 830 yards (14.8 AVG) and four touchdowns he logged in 2021.

Goedert plays in an offense centered around Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and now Saquon Barkley, but his breakout season could be on the horizon thanks to new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

During a sitdown with the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff Neiburg, Goedert expressed his excitement about playing in Moore’s versatile offensive system.

“He’s been doing a great job of just making the offense make sense and we kind of changed up the reads and different things like that throughout,” Goedert said. “I feel like it’ll play in favor of the tight end, the quick game a little bit, getting back to the pivots, the sticks that I caught earlier in my career that went away a little bit.

“I’m really excited for how he uses the tight end and how he feels like they can be a big part of the offense and help win games.”

Goedert has one year left on the four-year extension he signed in 2021, and the hyper-athletic tight end is coming off a season in which he logged 59 catches for 592 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games played last season.

