Eagles TE Dallas Goedert in the concussion protocol after taking a questionable hit from Justin Simmons

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles could be without star tight end Dallas Goedert for Sunday’s matchup against the Saints after head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that the veteran is now in the concussion protocol.

Goedert took a questionable hit from Broncos safety Justin Simmons and exited the ballgame, replaced by Jack Stoll.

Goedert will have to clear the protocol by Saturday in order to be active for Sunday’s home matchup against New Orleans.

