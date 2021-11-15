Eagles TE Dallas Goedert in the concussion protocol after taking a questionable hit from Justin Simmons
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dallas Goedert is in concussion protocol. He won’t question Justin Simmons’ integrity when asked if he thought if the hit was dirty. #Eagles
— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 15, 2021
The Eagles could be without star tight end Dallas Goedert for Sunday’s matchup against the Saints after head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that the veteran is now in the concussion protocol.
Dallas Goedert has been ruled out with a concussion after this possible illegal hit
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 14, 2021
Goedert took a questionable hit from Broncos safety Justin Simmons and exited the ballgame, replaced by Jack Stoll.
Goedert will have to clear the protocol by Saturday in order to be active for Sunday’s home matchup against New Orleans.
List
Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 10 win over the Broncos
Related
Eagles' Darius Slay and DeVonta Smith gave a glimpse of a potential 1-on-1 matchup