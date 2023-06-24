Should the Eagles target any of the remaining top NFL free agents?

The Eagles are always doing their due diligence on potential roster additions, and we’re wondering if any of the top remaining NFL free agents would fit in Philadelphia.

The Birds are stacked at almost every position.

With so many talented players available on the open market and only so many roster spots, we wonder if any of the top remaining NFL free agents would fit on the Eagles’ depth chart.

QB -- No

Teddy Bridgewater would be the third best quarterback on the roster, while most fans and experts would trust Tanner McKee more in a tight spot over Carson Wentz or Matt Ryan.

RB -- No

The names on the open market are full of star power, but former Vikings star Dalvin Cook would be the only available free agent that could actually shake up the Eagles depth chart. Cook made his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance in 2022 after logging 1,173-yard, and 10-total touchdowns.

Cook is the only NFL player to rush for 1,110-plus yards in each of the last four years. His 4.4 yards per carry in 2022 was a career low, but he’d potentially make Trey Sermon and Rashaad Penny expendable, because Boston Scott is a keeper.

WR -- No

DeAndre Hopkins would be an upgrade over Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus, but at what cost?

While the potential additions of Jarvis Landry, Kenny Golladay and Julio Jones would be high-risk insurance and distractions to younger players like Britain Covey, Joseph Ngata and Jadon Haselwood.

TE --Cameron Brate

Brate has valuable starting experience in the NFL (33 starts in 126 career games). He had just 20 catches for 174 yards last season at the age of 31, but provides value in two-tight end sets and good tight end depth.

Offensive Line -- No

Philadelphia has the NFL’s top offensive line and there are no available free agents worthy of cracking the starting lineup.

Taylor Lewan has experienced some brutal injuries over the years, but is still a good player when he’s on the field. Allowing four sacks and 22 pressures in his last full season (2021). Lewan would be a solid backup to Jordan Mailata if the Eagles weren’t so deep.

Edge rusher -- No

As currently constructed, the Eagles are going to rush the passer in waves and they have enough available talent on the roster to match the 70+ sacks from 2022.

Yannick Ngakoue had 9.5 sacks in 2022, bringing his total to 65 over eight NFL seasons. His inability to defend the run would make him a situational pass-rusher, a role in which he compete for snaps along with Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, and more.

Jadeveon Clowney’s production dropped off in Cleveland last season, as he had just two sacks in 12 games. He’s a straight-line power rusher who can be stout against the run.

His age will impact Houston’s market, but the production is still there for the veteran to sign with a contending team as a rotational edge rusher. In 2022 Houston finished with 9.5 sacks (tied for 20th) and 32 pressures.

Ingram produced six sacks and 22 tackles in 17 games this past season.

Defensive Tackle -- No

Linebacker -- Yes

Jack makes the most sense if Philadelphia decides to make a training camp move to add another linebacker. Kwon Alexander is still formidable, but could be a liability in coverage.

Philadelphia has Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow, but could look to add more depth with just Christian Ellis, Shaun Bradley and Davion Taylor as reserves.

Middle linebacker -- No

Cornerbacks -- No

Marcus Peters hasn’t played an entire season since 2018, but he’s a ball hawk who has notched 32 interceptions and 93 pass breakups in his eight pro seasons.

Injuries threatened Bryce Callahan’s career before a rebound 2022 season with the Chargers playing in the slot.

A second-round pick of the Bills back in 2015, Ronald Darby has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Denver Broncos. Darby has started 88 games. He’s never been to the Pro Bowl, but Darby was a starter for the Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII.

Safety -- No

