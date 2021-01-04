Eagles' tank job threatened the integrity of the game -- but how does the NFL fix it?

Doug Pederson and Jalen Hurts

Baffled. Confused. Mind blown.

There are too many words that can describe what the Philadelphia Eagles did on Sunday Night Football against the Washington Football Team. But there is one word that can’t be in Philly’s vocabulary after what transpired in this pitiful game: integrity.

The integrity of football was absolutely thrown out the window by the Eagles, and we can even point fingers at head coach Doug Pederson as the cause of it all. And for those that didn’t watch the game, look at Twitter, or turn on the TV or radio Monday morning, let’s explain why.

Playoff implications in the NFC East rode on what happened in this contest. The Washington Football Team wins, they win the division and play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. The Eagles win, the Giants get the division title and host Tampa Bay.

But the Eagles clearly didn’t care about any of that. They blew their shot at the division title in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. This game meant nothing but dropping draft position if they won. So, with that in mind, the Eagles handed the game – and the playoff berth – to the Football Team.

Jalen Hurts played most of the game at quarterback and was looking at a three-point deficit when the fourth quarter began. But Nate Sudfeld, a third-stringer who hasn’t sniffed the field since 2018, took over at the position in the fourth. The move left everyone, including NBC announcers Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth, flabbergasted.

Pederson said after the game he was “coaching to win.” How can you justify that in the slightest when the quarterback you took out of the game has earned the right to start and finish the season after what he was able to put together in the previous three games? How can you say that when in the first five plays that Sudfeld was under center, an interception and fumble lost occurred, but he remained in the game?

Pederson went on to add that Sudfeld earned the snaps because he “has been here for four years.” But the quarterback the organization took in the second round that will likely head into training camp as the starter in 2021 didn’t deserve to potentially make a comeback and finish his rookie year on a high note?

What lies beneath Pederson’s post-game comments is the fact that tanking culture is the reason behind it all. As we mentioned, the Eagles had nothing to gain from winning that ballgame. So they lost.

And if you don’t think the game was purposefully lost, listen to what C Jason Kelce, one of the most respected Eagles and players in the NFL, had to say a couple weeks ago about what he felt the organization was doing:

“I think at all times in the NFL the focus should be winning the football game,” he said. “Nothing else takes precedence. No player evaluation. No amount of curiosity from anybody within the organization. Everything is focused, in my opinion, in this league on winning games.”

For all the Giants players’ reactions on what they were watching in this game, there were others like former RB Brian Westbrook – an Eagles legend – that tweeted, “This is a joke right?” The Giants have every right to be pissed off after busting their butts to beat the Cowboys on Sunday. But their game, in the grand scheme of things, never mattered.

Why? Tanking culture.

Unfortunately for players that share the same sentiment as Kelce, the league actually isn’t driven by winning every game. Tanking culture has become well intertwined in initiatives by organizations across not just NFL teams, but sports as a whole. The NFL has seen it for years, though, with teams trying their hardest to lose to secure better draft position.

That’s what happened with the Eagles on Sunday night. They went from the ninth overall pick with a win to the sixth overall pick with a loss. And in doing so, the Giants’ playoff hopes never even stood a chance at kickoff and Washington was handed a division victory instead of having to fight for 60 minutes to obtain it.

So I guess the only question left answering is this: how does the NFL make sure this never happens again? As long as the current draft system is in place, the short answer is it won’t. Teams will still vie for better draft choices when playoffs are out of reach.

Maybe the NBA’s Draft Lottery can be a solution. To curb their own tanking issue, teams with the worst records still have the same probability to get the first overall pick. It’s worked to a degree, but it is better than what the NFL currently has installed.

Until a change is made, tanking will continue. But for those that say, ‘Well, the Jaguars and Jets did it all season,’ it isn’t the same. The Eagles were playoff contenders until the penultimate game of the regular season. And because of the decisions made on Sunday night by Pederson, Washington waltzes into the playoffs. It's just not right.

Don’t get me wrong, the Giants didn’t deserve to make the playoffs at 6-10. No one in the division really deserves it at the end of the day. But a team blatantly tanking on national television to secure a draft spot three places higher than if you were to win while handing a division to a rival should be a wakeup call for the NFL.

You play to win the game. Period. Every player in this league will say the same.