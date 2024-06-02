Eagles tampering penalty coming this week, and it could cost an NFL draft pick

The Eagles were investigated for tampering with former Giants running back Saquon Barkley, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that a ruling on the matter could come as early as this week.

A resolution in the alleged free agent tampering cases of the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles is likely to come this week, per league sources. The Falcons have been investigated for the contact they may or may not have had with then-free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins before he signed with Atlanta. The Eagles have been investigated for the contact they may or may not have had with then-free agent running back Saquon Barkley. The NFL has spoken to various members of both organizations.

Cousins has admitted that he communicated with Atlanta’s athletic trainer and head of public relations before the NFL’s new league year.

Cousins left the Minnesota Vikings to sign a four-year, $180 deal with the Atlanta Falcons, and Barkley left the New York Giants to join Philadelphia on a three-year, $37.8 million contract.

During an interview before free agency, Barkley’s college head coach at Penn State, James Franklin, referenced the star running back and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman speaking on the phone during the legal tampering period.

Schefter previously reported that discipline is coming soon, and given Cousins’ on-the-record statement, the punishment for the Falcons is likely to be harsher.

The Dolphins lost their 2023 first-round draft choice and a 2024 third-rounder for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton thrice from 2019 through 2022. Miami owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million, and team vice chair and limited partner Bruce Beal received a $500,000 fine.

Kansas City lost its 2016 third-rounder and 2017 sixth-round choice for tampering with former Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin in 2015. The Chiefs were fined $250,000, and new head coach Andy Reid ($75,000) and then-general manager John Dorsey ($25,000) were also fined.

