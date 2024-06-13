Eagles tampering investigation finds no violation in pursuit of Saquon Barkley: NFL

PHILADELPHIA - A tampering investigation by the National Football League has cleared the Philadelphia Eagles in their pursuit of running back Saquon Barkley.

In a statement released Thursday, the NFL said they informed the Eagles that "the investigation did not discover sufficient evidence to support a finding that the Anti-Tampering Policy was violated."

Phone logs, text messages and other documents, along with interviews with Eagles GM Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni, Barkley and Penn State head coach James Franklin were reviewed in the league's conclusion.

The investigation was launched back in March when a quote from Franklin, who Barkley played under, raised suspicion that Roseman violated the league's so-called "legal tampering" period by speaking directly to Barkley.

"For him now to come back and be able to play within the state, in Philadelphia, he said that was one of the first things that Howie said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch to him was not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that, but obviously the connection with Penn State and the fan base as well," Franklin said in a quote reported by ESPN's Tim McManus.

Barkley, who signed a 3-year, reportedly $37-million contract with the Eagles, responded to Franklin’s quote during a team press conference.

"Coach Franklin, I think, kind of misinterpreted it," he said. "The truth was that the sales pitch was Penn State and how many Penn State fans are Eagles fans. But that through my agent, my agent told me that."

The Eagles reportedly denied any "impermissible contact" between Roseman and Barkley.