Eagles tackle Tyreek Burwell announces retirement

With just over a week remaining until the Eagles report for training camp for the 2019 season, tackle Tyreek Burwell has decided to hang up his cleats.

In a post to his instagram account on Monday, Burwell announced he would be retiring from football.

“Man it’s hard for me to sit here and put this into words but after careful consideration I’ve made the decision to retire from the NFL,” Burwell wrote. “This journey has been unbelievable! I’ve been blessed to have been able to play this game since I was 7 years old. Playing in the NFL has been a dream come true and this game has taught and given me so much.”

Burwell signed a futures contract with Philadelphia in January. He was waived/injured by the Indianapolis Colts at the end of camp last season and moved to the team’s injured reserve list, but was released entirely days later. He did play in the league last season after his release by Indianapolis.

Burwell spent parts of four seasons in the NFL splits between the Colts and San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. He appeared in 16 total games with 15 coming with the Chargers after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Cincinnati in 2015.

“Thank you to the Chargers, Colts and Eagles for giving me the opportunity to continue to play the game that I love. I’m excited to see what the rest of this journey brings! #retired #NFL #thankyouGOD”

Burwell joins Cincinnati Bengals guard Clint Boling and Tennessee Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan as players announcing their retirements on Monday.