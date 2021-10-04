Eagles tackle Lane Johnson’s status still murky after missing Chiefs game

Lane Johnson's status still murky after missing Chiefs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nick Sirianni said Lane Johnson’s unexplained absence from the Eagles continued Monday, and Sirianni wouldn’t speculate on when Johnson may return to the team.

Sirianni learned before kickoff against the Chiefs Sunday that the three-time Pro Bowl right tackle would miss the game because of personal reasons.

The Eagles return to practice on Wednesday and face the Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday.

“No new update on Lane,” Sirianni said. “Like I said yesterday he’s going through a personal matter and we’re just going to keep it at that for right now. I have no new update.”

Johnson, a 1st-team all-pro in 2017 and a Pro Bowler in 2017, 2018 and 2019, missed four games in 2014 and 10 games in 2016 because of positive tests for banned substances. He missed four games in 2019 and nine last year because of a lingering ankle injury that dated back to 2018 and required offseason surgery.

Johnson was limited in practice last Wednesday with ankle soreness but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

With Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo and Brandon Brooks already out, the Eagles planned to start - left to right - Andre Dillard, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Driscoll and Johnson Sunday.

Instead, Nate Herbig started at right guard and Driscoll at right tackle, where he started four games as a rookie last year.

It was Dillard’s 6th career start and 5th at left tackle, Dickerson’s 3rd career start and first at left guard, Herbig’s 13th career start and 7th at right guard and Driscoll’s 5th start, all at right tackle.

But even with that lineup, the Eagles piled up 461 yards of offense, allowed three sacks in 51 drop-backs, converted 6 of 12 third downs and put up 30 points.

Story continues

And that was with that specific offensive line never practicing together and Driscoll playing for the first time since Week 14 last year.

Sirianni was impressed, especially with Herbig and Driscoll, who had to start at positions they hadn’t practiced at.

“I thought they did a great job, I really did,” Sirianni said. “I just thought that those guys battled, they got put in a situation where they had to come in and step in and they did a very good job of that, and a tribute to Howie (Roseman) and his staff of building depth at the offensive line.

“Can’t say enough for how Jack Driscoll and Nate Herbig played. I won’t get into grades very often here, but as we grade guys, it’s really, ‘Did he play good, did he play OK or did he play bad?’ And we thought that both of those guys played good games, so they graded out high for us.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube