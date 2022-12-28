Eagles’ RT Lane Johnson will delay surgery on torn adductor to play in the postseason

After consulting with numerous experts, including Dr. William Meyers in Philly, #Eagles Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will put off surgery on his torn adductor to rehab for two (or three) weeks and will play in the playoffs, sources say. Wild. pic.twitter.com/ieyIwWaXT2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2022

Lane Johnson is set to miss an extended amount of time, but according to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles’ star right tackle is putting off surgery to play in the postseason.

Johnson underwent an MRI on Monday, which confirmed the nature of the injury, which he suffered late in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Cowboys.

Jack Driscoll replaced Johnson at right tackle for the remainder of Saturday’s game and could be the guy moving forward, although everything is on the table.

Philadelphia also has the option of sliding Jordan Mailata over from left to right tackle and replacing Mailata at left tackle with 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard.

Johnson, 32, was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl this year, and he had started all 15 games for the Eagles this season.

He has not allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season according to Pro Football Focus.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire