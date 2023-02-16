Eagles’ Lane Johnson facing 10-12 week recovery after having groin surgery

Lane Johnson toughed his way through two NFC playoff games and a Super Bowl matchup with a torn abductor, and he’s now starting a vigorous rehab process.

Johnson underwent surgery to repair a torn adductor on Thursday morning from Dr. William Meyers at the Vincera Institute and he faces a 10-12 week recovery period.

The All-Pro right tackle was dominant despite being injured and he’ll miss the bulk of the offseason before returning for late May minicamps.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire