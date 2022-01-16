Eagles’ T.J. Edwards leaves game, ruled out vs. Buccaneers

Eagles’ starting LB leaves game, is out vs. Buccaneers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

TAMPA — The Eagles are down big in the first half against the Buccaneers and now without one of their defensive starters.

Starting middle linebacker T.J. Edwards has an injured forearm and is officially out.

Without Edwards, the Eagles will turn to second-year linebacker Shaun Bradley, who is a key special teams contributor but rarely plays on defense. The Eagles’ top three linebackers are now Alex Singleton, Bradley and strongside linebacker Genard Avery.

Although, the Eagles are using their dime defense in the second quarter with just Singleton on the field.

Edwards was second on the team with 130 tackles this season and once he returned to the starting lineup and got more playing time, he added a physical element that had been missing.

The Bucs, meanwhile, are dealing with a couple injuries on their offensive line. Right tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen briefly left the game but both returned. Still, they’re less than 100 percent, which makes this something to watch.