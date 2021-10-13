Eagles’ T.J. Edwards named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Edwards named Player of the Week after punt block vs. Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his key punt block in Sunday’s 21-18 win over the Panthers.

With just 4 minutes left in the game, Edwards sprinted through the line to get his left hand on a punt. The play set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Eagles.

Edwards is the first Eagles player to win the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award since Kenjon Barner in Week 5 of 2017. And he’s the first Wisconsin player to win the award since Troy Vincent in the final year of his career with Washington in 2006.

This is Edwards’ first Player of the Week award.

Overall, this is the Eagles’ first Player of the Week award since Boston Scott won the Offensive Player of the Week award in Week 17 of 2019 against the Giants in the regular season finale.

Edwards, 25, said this was the first punt block in his football career at any level.

It happened on Sunday because Edwards and Shaun Bradley recognized their check on the punt block would work. They communicated that to special teams coordinator Michael Clay and then ran it to perfection when the Eagles desperately needed a big play.

Tomorrow night, Edwards will face off against another Player of the Week award winner: Tom Brady.

The Bucs’ quarterback threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns against the Dolphins last week and won his second NFC Offensive Player of the Week award. It is the 32nd Offensive Player of the Week award in his career! He has two full seasons of being the best offensive player in his conference.

Here’s a look at Brady’s history of winning the award:

2001: Weeks 5, 11

2002: Weeks 1, 9

2003: Weeks 9, 17

2005: Week 5

2007: Weeks 3, 6-7, 14, 17

2009: Weeks 1, 6, 16

2010: Weeks 12-13

2011: Weeks 1-2, 16

2012: Weeks 4, 8, 14

2013: Week 12

2015: Week 8

2016: Weeks 5, 11

2017: Weeks 2-3, 10

2020: Week 4

2021: Week 5

