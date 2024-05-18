Eagles get sweep to earn share of title

May 17—The Zionsville baseball team has had plenty of adversity throughout the season.

And more times than not, they have come out on the better end of it. Thursday night, playing a double header against No. 2 Noblesville — who came in 20-5 and 12-0 in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference.

The Eagles needed a sweep of the Millers to share the conference title, and did just that, coming away with 4-2 and 9-1 wins to share the conference title.

"I am proud of our guys," Zionsville head coach Jered Moore said. "If you look at our last 10 games, we have played really well and beat some damn good teams. To come in here and win two tonight, our guys played great."

While it doesn't always show up in the rankings because they beat up on each other, the HCC is the best baseball conference in the state top to bottom.

Every team has high level Division I talent, and elite pitching. To go 12-2 in the conference and share the title — it's a special feeling, Moore said.

"It's really special," Moore said. "We battled quite a few injuries, but the guys who are out there are just producing. I couldn't be more proud of them."

Game one followed a similar script to all the Eagles conference series — a dominant pitching performance from Mateo Wells.

Wells allowed just two unearned runs on four hits, striking out eight.

The Eagles only had six hits themselves, but capitalized on three Noblesville errors.

"He did tonight what he has done the entire year," Moore said of Wells. "He was fantastic. They take a lot of pitches that it elevated his pitch count, but he was in complete control of that game."

Zionsville took a 4-0 lead in game two, getting RBIs from Tyler Hughes and Jackson Tielker in the third and RBI singles from Luke Murphy in and Josh Girvan in the fourth.

Noblesville got back within three in the top of the fifth, and left the bases loaded.

The Eagles then got five in the sixth, getting a 2-run double from Nolan Osterling and a sacrifice fly from Tielker.

"Getting that five-spot, it pretty much took them out of the game," Moore said. "We had a chance to add more the inning before and didn't, but the guys stuck with it. We had a lot of traffic tonight and when you put pressure on the defense, it usually works out."

Zionsville got a strong start from Jackson Gilley, who pitched four no hit innings. He struck out four.

Wrigley Bumgardner got the save.

"(Gilley) has proven he has good stuff," Moore said. "He can get into a little trouble with his control, but he had good stuff tonight. He pitched very well."

Girvan was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, with Lincoln Belser and Nolan Osterling each collecting two hits.

The Eagles now get ready for Westfield on Wednesday.

"Our biggest issue right now is base running, so we want to clean that up," Moore said. "Our arms have been great, our defense has been solid all year. We just want to work on some base running things and make sure we are ready to go."

