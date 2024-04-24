Eagles sweep Cardinals in COC tennis match

Apr. 23—It was a little about revenge as Joplin topped Webb City 9-0 in a tennis dual at JHS.

The Eagles' No. 1 and 2 singles players dropped matches with the Cardinals' top two players in late March during the Carthage tournament.

Adam Badr and Leif Garrity got revenge on Jacob McDonald and Tristan Lynch on Tuesday evening.

Badr earned an 8-2 win over McDonald while Garrity grabbed an 8-0 win.

"Adam played very well in his match today," Joplin head coach Aaron Stump said. "This match gives him a sense of redemption from when they played earlier in the season when Jacob defeated him 8-4.

"Leif also had some redemption today. Tristan beat him 8-5."

Badr and Garrity combined to take down McDonald and Lynch one more time as they paired up in the No. 1 double competition and won 8-4.

That duo set the tone for Joplin and the rest of the team followed as it didn't drop a single match in the Central Ozark Conference contest.

No. 5 singles offered the closest singles match with Webb City's Zachary Stump fighting close with Joplin's Taylor Schlag. Schlag was able to escape with an 8-4 win.

The No. 3 doubles was the closest final score of all with Joplin taking an 8-6 victory. Josiah Hazlewood and Oscar Kienzle fended off Jacob Russell and Kaden Cox for the win.

Joplin is now 11-1 after this performance and Webb City falls to 3-7 with the loss.

"Our team stepped it up tonight against Webb City — who won last year's dual 5-4," Stump said.