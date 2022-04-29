Eagles swap picks with Texans to move up to No. 13 overall

The #Eagles get the #No. 13 pick from the #Texans in exchange for Nos. 15,124, 162 and 166. https://t.co/QgMXuDJW0S — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2022

After the Lions moved up to No. 12 overall to select Jameson Williams, the Eagles just swapped picks with the Houston Texans to target a defensive tackle. Philadelphia traded No. 15 (1st), 124 (4th), 162 (5th), and 166 (5th) for No. 13 overall.

The Eagles now have seven picks remaining in the draft, including two in the third round.

