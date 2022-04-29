Eagles swap picks with Texans to move up to No. 13 overall
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Houston TexansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The #Eagles get the #No. 13 pick from the #Texans in exchange for Nos. 15,124, 162 and 166. https://t.co/QgMXuDJW0S
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2022
After the Lions moved up to No. 12 overall to select Jameson Williams, the Eagles just swapped picks with the Houston Texans to target a defensive tackle. Philadelphia traded No. 15 (1st), 124 (4th), 162 (5th), and 166 (5th) for No. 13 overall.
The Eagles now have seven picks remaining in the draft, including two in the third round.
List
Eagles to face four of the top five picks in the 2022 NFL draft
List
7 bold predictions for Eagles in 2022 NFL draft
Related
Eagles select Georgia DT Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick
Eagles swap picks with Texans to move up to No. 13 overall
Doug Pederson, Jaguars select Travon Walker with No. 1 overall pick in 2022 draft
2022 NFL draft: Eagles looking to move up into the top-10?
NFL Network analytics expert on which dynamic WR is the best fit for Eagles