Eagles swap picks with Cowboys to select DeVonta Smith at No. 10 overall

Earlier in the first round, the Dolphins reunited a former Alabama duo by selecting wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Now the Eagles have done the same — by making a trade with a division rival.

Philadelphia acquired the 10th overall pick from Dallas in exchange for No. 12 overall and No. 84 in the third round. And with that selection, the Eagles chose wide receiver Devonta Smith.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, Smith will be a key weapon for quarterback Jalen Hurts, his former Alabama teammate. Hurts is the presumptive starter for the Eagles heading into the season.

Smith was electric in his final season at Alabama, recording 117 receptions for 1,856 yards with 23 touchdowns in for the national champions. He also returned a punt for a touchdown against Arkansas in December.

Much has been made about Smith’s size, as he weighed in at 166 pounds at the medical check in Indianapolis. But the Eagles apparently did not have enough concerns about Smith’s weight to take him off their draft board.

In four seasons with Alabama, Smith caught 235 passes for 3,965 yards with 46 touchdowns.

The Eagles have now taken a wide receiver in the first round two years in a row, after picking up Jalen Reagor at No. 21 overall last year.

Dallas will have to see Smith two times a year. But with the Eagles jumping ahead of the Giants to pick up Smith, the wideout was likely going to be in the NFC East regardless.

