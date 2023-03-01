Eagles surprisingly rank 14th overall out of 32 teams in NFL player team report cards

The Eagles are one of the gold-standard franchises in the NFL, but owner Jeffrey Lurie may want to make some improvements to the way his team travels, along with accommodations for family and friends at Lincoln Financial Field.

A look at the Eagles’ report card, according to a player survey conducted by the NFLPA. pic.twitter.com/OJI107PRSx — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) March 1, 2023

The NFLPA recently conducted a player survey for all 32 NFL teams with the goal of better learning how teams treat players and their families.

A huge free agent tool for this year and in the future, the players union compiled results and handed out report cards using parameters such as travel, home-field accommodations, treatment of families, weight room, nutrition, training room, and head coach.

Overall team rankings from new NFLPA “report cards”

1. Vikings

2. Dolphins

3. Raiders

4. Texans

5. Cowboys

6. Packers

7. 49ers

8. Giants

9. Bills

10. Saints

11. Seahawks

12. Panthers

13. Bears

14. Eagles

15. Lions

16. Colts

17. Ravens

18. Titans

19. Jets

20. Broncos

21. Browns

22. Steelers

23. Falcons

24. Patriots

25. Rams

26. Bucs

27. Bengals

28. Jaguars

29. Chiefs

30. Chargers

31. Cardinals

32. Commanders

For Philadelphia, their overall score was raised thanks to the support staff, people who work with players, training staff, and strength coaches.

Not surprisingly, head coach Nick Sirianni is ranked as one of the most player-friendly coaches in the league. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie ranks 8th in the NFL, with 97% of the players believing he is willing to upgrade the facility.

The problem lies with the air travel and treatment for family and friends at Lincoln Financial Field.

The major concerns expressed by player respondents relate to the team’s treatment of the players and their families. They do not provide a family room for players’ families at the stadium, unlike most of the other clubs. Despite not offering this to players, they do have a family room for the family members of coaches and football operations staff. The air travel also stands out as an area where players felt there could be improvement: only 51% of players feel like they have enough room to spread out, and they are one of just eight teams in the league that do not offer their players first class seats. Players also feel that the facilities can improve – less than half of the team feel like they have enough hot and cold tub space.

Not shocking, the Commanders were last on the list at No. 32 overall, followed by the Cardinals (31), Chargers (30), Super Bowl champion Chiefs (29), and Jaguars (28) rounding out the bottom five.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire