Eagles Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles' roundabout career about to take another turn

It looks like former Eagle, Ram, Chief and Jaguar Nick Foles is about to become a former Chicago Bear as well.

The Bears signed former Bronco / Jet / Saint Trevor Siemian to a two-year, $4 million deal Friday to back up Justin Fields, and according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo the Bears have been fielding calls for the Eagles' legend, who no longer has a role in Chicago.

Whether they can find a taker in this offseason of crazy quarterback movement remains to be seen.

Foles signed a three-year, $24 million restructure with the Bears after they acquired him from the Jaguars two years ago. He has one year left on that deal at $4 million for 2022.

But when the Bears acquired Foles, their head coach was Matt Nagy, who was on Andy Reid’s coaching staff with the Eagles in 2012, Foles’ rookie year, and also in Kansas City in 2016, when Foles played for the Chiefs.



Once the Bears fired Nagy, Foles became a lame-duck backup, although according to Garafolo the Bears did pay him a $4 million bonus last month. The Bears’ new head coach is Matt Eberflus, and their new GM is Ryan Poles, who was also with Foles in Kansas City.

Assuming Foles plays for another team in 2022, this will become the sixth time in the last eight years the 2017 Super Bowl MVP has changed teams during the offseason.

Since leading the Eagles on a miracle Super Bowl run after replacing injured Carson Wentz in 2017, Foles has a 7-10 record in 17 starts with the Eagles, Jaguars and Bears.

Over the last six seasons, he's won a total of 10 regular-season games ... and a Super Bowl.

In his career, Foles is 21-11 with a 93.2 passer rating with the Eagles and 8-16 with a 79.0 passer rating with the Chiefs, Rams, Jaguars and Bears.

He's won just three games since the Eagles beat the Bears at Soldier Field in the 2018 wild-card Cody Parkey "Double-Doink" game.

Foles, the Eagles' 3rd-round pick in 2012, has had one of the most unusual careers of any Super Bowl MVP.

He had a record-setting 2013 season with the Eagles, with 27 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions and a franchise-record 119.2 passer rating. But after going 6-2 in 2014, he was traded by Chip Kelly to the Rams for Sam Bradford.

Foles went 4-7 with the Rams before he was released, then spent 2016 with the Chiefs, winning his only start. He returned to the Eagles and led them on a historic postseason run, completing 73 percent of his passes with a 115.7 passer rating in the postseason and out-gunning Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

Foles replaced Wentz again in 2018 and led the Eagles to the playoffs again and a win in Chicago - the Eagles' last postseason win - before the Eagles opted to let him hit free agency after the season so Wentz could continue as the starter.

Foles signed a massive four-year, $88 million contract with $45 million guaranteed with the Jaguars but was benched for current Eagle Gardner Minshew after going 0-4 in four starts. He then went 2-5 with the Bears in 2020 and won his only start this past year in Chicago.

Foles has never started more than 11 games in a season and hasn’t started more than seven since 2015.

He’s earned $78.45 million in 10 NFL seasons, including just over $30 million from the Jaguars and about $18 million from the Eagles.

Foles, 33, has averaged 3 wins per season in his career.