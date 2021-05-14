Eagles' Super Bowl hero Corey Clement trying out for the Giants

Super Bowl hero Clement trying out with a division rival originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

While the Eagles rebuilt their running back room by drafting Kenny Gainwell, claiming Kerryon Johnson on waivers and bringing back Jordan Howard, Corey Clement became the odd man out.

Clement, the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl hero, has been on the street since free agency began in March but is getting a tryout with the Giants, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

It’s the first known tryout for Clement, whose four-year rookie contract lapsed after the 2020 season.

Clement, only 26, always played well against the Giants.

He averaged 4.9 yards with three touchdowns on 29 carries in six career games against the Giants along with seven catches for 70 yards.

He had more rushing yards (141), receiving yards (70), scrimmage yards (211) and touchdowns (3) against the Giants than any other team.

The Giants return Saquon Barkley after he missed all but two games last year with a torn ACL, and in March they signed 28-year-old veteran Devontae Booker, who’s coming off a decent season with the Raiders, with a 4.5 average on 93 carries.

But they don’t have a lot of depth or experience beyond Barkley and Booker, and Clement is a capable runner, receiver, blocker and special teamer who won’t carry a hefty price tag.

In four seasons with the Eagles, the undrafted Clement rushed for 655 yards with seven touchdowns and caught 37 passes for 340 yards and two more TDs.

He turned in a historic performance in the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, catching four passes for 100 yards, including a 55-yarder from Nick Foles late in the second quarter to set up the Philly Special and a miracle 22-yard touchdown from Foles in the back of the end zone in the third quarter.

Clement, a graduate of Glassboro High School, missed most of 2019 with a shoulder injury and was limited to just 21 carries and five receptions last year.

