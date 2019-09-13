Eagles Super Bowl alum Torrey Smith says good-bye to NFL

In an emotional 3 1/2-minute video that he posted on social media Friday morning, Eagles Super Bowl receiver Torrey Smith announced his retirement after eight NFL seasons.

"I'm blessed to be able to walk away from this game with most of my health, a clear mind and a grateful heart," Smith said. "Can't wait to begin my next phase of my life."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Smith only spent one year with the Eagles and caught just 36 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.

But he was very good in the playoff run, with 13 catches for 157 yards and another touchdown.

He had a 41-yard touchdown catch from Nick Foles in the NFC Championship Game and a big 17-yard catch on a second-half scoring drive in the Super Bowl.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson gave Smith a shoutout when he opened his press conference Friday morning.

"Just want to start by saying I saw where Torrey Smith is stepping away from the game and I just want to congratulate him and his family," Pederson said. "It's a great opportunity for him and the next chapter of his life. He helped us win a championship and he's a great man."

Story continues

Smith played at Maryland and spent his first four seasons with the Ravens, winning his first Super Bowl ring in 2012, before finishing his career with two years in San Francisco and one each with the Eagles and Panthers. He was released before the season by Carolina.

"If I was able to impact just one player, one kid, one person, I was able to serve my purpose," the 30-year-old Smith said in his video. "My worth as a football player was never only about numbers, and if I was able to impact just one player, one kid, one person, I served my purpose."

Carson Wentz called Smith "one of the best teammates I've ever had the privilege to play with:

One of the best teammates I've ever had the privilege to play with! You're the man @TorreySmithWR and congrats on a heck of a career brotha 👊🏻 https://t.co/TNS99qz1EY — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 13, 2019

Chris Long also tweeted about Smith:

Smith caught 319 passes for 5,141 yards and 41 touchdowns in 119 career games. His 16.1 career average is fourth-highest in the NFL since he entered the league in 2011, behind only Josh Gordon (17.5), DeSean Jackson (17.1) and Vincent Jackson (16.6).

"Dear football," Smith said in opening his video. "I knew this day would come. To be completely honest, I've been preparing for it my entire career. You and me both knew the game wouldn't last forever. It's the NFL circle of life, and I'm prepared for what's next."

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles Super Bowl alum Torrey Smith says good-bye to NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia