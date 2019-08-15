JACKSONVILLE - The one thing the Eagles didn't need tonight has already happened.

Cody Kessler is hurt. He is being evaluated for a concussion.

Already without Nate Sudfeld (broken wrist), Kessler was demolished on a blindside hit by Datone Jones just minutes into Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars. He tried to stay in the game, but then left and was taken immediately into the blue popup medical tent on the sideline.

Jones went unblocked and crushed Kessler, who never saw him.

Clayton Thorson is in the game and might have to play the rest of it. Carson Wentz is not in pads tonight and the plan was for him not to play.

The Eagles elected to stick with the QBs they had after Sudfeld went down, which means they're now short on quarterbacks. If Kessler's injury is substantial at all, they'll need to sign someone.

If Thorson gets hurt, it seems unlikely Wentz would go in tonight. The Eagles could perhaps use former college quarterbacks Braxton Miller or Greg Ward if they need to.

Kessler went to the locker room after leaving the tent.

Eagles suffer another injury they couldn't afford originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia