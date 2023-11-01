Eagles stud rookie DT a full participant to begin Dallas week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After leaving the Commanders game early with a back injury, Jalen Carter was listed as a full participant on the Eagles’ first injury report to kick off Dallas week.

Carter, 22, played 17 snaps in the Eagles’ 38-31 win over the Commanders but was forced out early with that back injury. He was in and out of the lineup but then couldn’t play late.

The No. 9 overall pick in the draft is off to a really strong start to his rookie season with 3 1/2 sacks and 6 quarterback hits. But he missed the Jets game with an ankle injury and was forced out of the Commanders game early. The Eagles are 7-0 when Carter plays this season.

The Eagles held a walkthrough instead of practice on Wednesday, so the injury report is an estimation:

Did not participate: Bradley Roby (shoulder), Grant Calcaterra (concussion), Boston Scott (personal)

Limited: Jordan Davis (hamstring), Cam Jurgens (foot), Sua Opeta (hip), Jack Stoll (ankle), Milton Williams (shoulder)

Full: Jalen Carter (back)

The Eagles were dealing with several defensive tackle injuries against the Commanders. In addition to Carter’s back injury, Jordan Davis entered Week 8 with a hamstring injury and Milton Williams suffered a shoulder injury during the game. But the fact that the Eagles were willing to trade Kentavius Street earlier this week signaled that none of these injuries are considered to be long-term.

Jurgens will return to practice this week after missing a month with a foot injury. Jurgens has missed the last four games on Injured Reserve but the Eagles activated his 21-day practice window on Wednesday. The Eagles will have to decide by 4 p.m. on Saturday if Jurgens is ready to play. They’d then have to activate him and find a roster spot.

It’s also worth noting that Jurgens’ replacement, Sua Opeta, is on the injury report with a hip injury. He missed six snaps at the end of the first half in Washington but was able to return at the start of the third quarter.

Roby, 31, has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. Based on Wednesday’s report it doesn’t seem like he’ll be back against the Cowboys on Sunday. If he’s not back, the Eagles will be relying on Sydney Brown and Eli Ricks in the slot against a Cowboys team that plays their best receiver, CeeDee Lamb, a ton inside.

Calcaterra has a concussion, which is notable because he once retired during his college career because of concussions. The Eagles said they’ll be extra cautious with him in the wake of this injury.

