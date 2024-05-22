Eagles strike early, often in 11-8 playoff win

May 22—Conneaut wasted no time getting started in Tuesday's District 10 Class 4A quarterfinal softball matchup against Franklin at Allegheny College.

After senior pitcher Kylie Shrock forced the Knights into three ground outs, the Eagles' offense went to work. Courtney Vennare and Shrock singled while Lainie Harrington reached on an error. Jaidyn Jordan blasted a line drive to the left field fence for a two-RBI double and Conneaut was off and rolling.

A second Franklin error allowed Jill Mihoci to reach first base and Shrock scored on the same error. Jordan scored on a wild pitch and the Eagles led 4-0 after the first frame.

"We've been swinging the bat throughout the season," Conneaut head coach Jason Onderko said. "That's what you really wanna do, is jump out in front and continue to put the hammer down whenever you can."

Conneaut added four more runs in the third. Harrington opened with a double before Shrock was hit by a pitch. Jordan had another liner to left field, this one an RBI single. BreAnne Dendis and Riley Miller added RBIs in the inning for an 8-0 Conneaut lead.

Franklin battled back, however. The Knights scored two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the top of the sixth to cut into Conneaut's lead. Despite the shift in momentum, the youthful Conneaut Eagles held their ground.

"Our team in the beginning of the year til now has come a full 180 degrees. They have really worked hard," Onderko said. "They take care of the ball first and make the routine plays and throw in a splash play here and there. We wanted to try and get 10 games worth of experience in the first couple games to try and boost their confidence. It's really shown over the last several games."

The Eagles scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth for some insurance, which included Harrington's two-run homer.

Franklin answered with a solo shot to lead off the top of the seventh. A Conneaut error and a single gave the Knights two runners with no outs, but again, the Eagles did not waver.

The team's senior pitching duo of Jordan and Shrock point to the coaching staff for listening to the their suggestions in helping show their young team the ropes.

"I feel like our coaches are open-minded when we have something we want to work on and the younger girls maybe need to work on," Shrock said. "We bring that to practice and they're open to changing practice for us to work on things."

Jordan, an Ashland University swimming commit, added they try to remind the team softball is a sport and it should be fun.

"I feel like everyday at practice we try to remind the girls that it's just a game, it's supposed to be fun," Jordan said. "We're playing for each other so have fun for each other and play for one another and for the team."

Offensively, Harrington and Mihoci had two hits each. Jordan had three RBIs while Dendis and Harrington each had two.

Shrock and Jordan combined to allow six earned runs with no walks and 12 hits.

"I know coming in after Kylie, she knows what spots to hit," Jordan said. "I'm very open-minded and ask as her like 'Ky, what spot's working and what's not working.' There is trust between us when I come in after her."

"When I get exhausted and she comes in it's a relief," Shrock said. "I can focus on playing third and let her do her thing because she has my back."

Conneaut will play Cathedral Prep in the D-10 semifinal round on Thursday at a time and location to be announced.

------

Franklin (8)

(AB-R-H-BI) Ewing 4-1-2-0, Hicks 4-2-2-2, Hanna 3-2-0-1, Boland 3-1-2-3, Fitzgerald 4-0-1-1, Swartz 4-0-2-0, Rial 4-1-2-0, Goodman 3-0-1-0. Totals 33-8-12-7.

Conneaut (11)

(AB-R-H-BI) Vennare 3-2-1-0, Gilliland 4-0-0-1, Harrington 4-3-2-2, Shrock 3-1-1-0, Jordan 4-2-2-3, Mihoci 3-1-2-0, Dendis 3-0-1-2, Miller 3-0-0-1, Potts 3-1-1-0. Totals 30-11-10-9.

Franklin 000 231 2 — 8 12 2

Conneaut 404 003 x — 11 10 2

BATTING

2B: C — Potts, Harrington, Jordan.

HR: F — Boland, Hicks; C — Harrington.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) F — Swartz 6-10-11-8-5-1; C — Shrock 5-8-5-5-3-1, Jordan 2-4-2-1-0-0.

