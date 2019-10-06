Eagles stretch lead to 21-0 before halftime

The Eagles scored 14 points in the first quarter and they haven’t allowed the Jets to get on the board at all, but a run of four offensive possessions without points led to booing at Lincoln Financial Field in the first half.

Fans had something to cheer about before the half was over, however. The Eagles took possession in Jets territory after Luke Falk‘s second interception of the day and Carson Wentz rattled off five completions, including an 11-yarder that tight end Zach Ertz got into the end zone to put the Eagles up 21-0.

Jordan Howard scored the first touchdown of the day and Nate Gerry got the second when he returned Falk’s first interception for another score. Wentz is 10-of-18 for 106 yards

The Jets offense has now gone 11 quarters without a touchdown and they’ve failed to convert all 19 of their third downs since the start of their Week Three game against the Patriots. There’s little reason to think that Falk and company are going to end either streak.

Le'Veon Bell has 15 touches for 49 yards and the rest of the offensive production has amounted to three completions for 37 yards, six incompletions and three sacks allowed by an offensive line that features two new starters this week. That may be worthy of booing, but the Eagles crowd may be done with that for the day.