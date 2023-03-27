Eagles storylines at 2023 NFL owners meetings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

PHOENIX — Arizona is beginning to feel like my home away from home.

After the Eagles played the Cardinals on the road this season and after spending a week in Phoenix as the Eagles played in Super Bowl LVII, I’m back in Phoenix for this year’s owners meetings with a chance to hear from the Eagles’ top decision makers at the luxurious Arizona Biltmore resort.

This will be our first chance to hear from the Eagles’ brass since the beginning of the new league year earlier this month and one of the last chances to hear from these guys before next month’s draft.

Here are some of the biggest Eagles storylines heading into the week:

A chat with the owner

Last year at this event, there were a ton of questions for Jeffrey Lurie because he hadn’t spoken to reporters in an extremely long time. Not really the case this year. Lurie spoke to reporters in the locker room after the NFC Championship Game and during Super Bowl week the last time we were in Arizona.

But we don’t get to hear from the owner all that often and this is the one time of year we can count on. We’ll get to hear his thoughts on the Super Bowl loss, the direction of the organization after that loss and maybe we’ll even get an update on the status of those kelly green jerseys.

Explanation for the offseason

Howie Roseman is also expected to speak to reporters for the first time since the initial flurry of activity in free agency. At the NFL Combine, Roseman warned that the Eagles were going to lose a lot of good players and he was right. Javon Hargrave, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, T.J. Edwards, Isaac Seumalo, Miles Sanders and more.

The biggest moves the Eagles made were keeping their own players like Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Darius Slay and James Bradberry. But the Eagles have added a few players too.

Some of the biggest questions for Roseman will be about the drama surrounding Gardner-Johnson, who left for the Lions, and about Slay, who was about to be cut but then agreed to an extension with the Eagles.

Story continues

More moves coming?

Roseman always preaches patience during free agency. It doesn’t end after a week. Think about all the players the Eagles have added later in the process in recent years. Heck, just go back to last season when they added James Bradberry in May.

I think back to the 2017 owners meetings when the Eagles signed Chris Long while in Arizona. It’s always possible that a move like that happened again.

Draft on deck

This will be one of the last times we’ll get to speak to the Eagles’ brass before the NFL draft begins on April 27. The Eagles aren’t going to divulge their draft plan but they might drop some hints about their philosophies or which way they’re leaning.

Here’s a reminder of the six picks they hold this year:

1-10

1-30

2-62

3-94

7-219

7-248

A morning with Nick

The NFL used to hold hour-long breakfast sessions at the owners meetings with all of the league’s head coaches. That doesn’t happen anymore. Now, these are half hour sessions. The AFC coaches will speak to reporters on Monday morning, while the NFC coaches will go on Tuesday morning from 9:45-10:15 a.m. EST.

This will be a chance for Sirianni to give his view of all the free agency activity as well as the upcoming draft.

What rule changes will pass?

One of the most important things on the agenda every year is the rule change proposals. This year, there are 17 rule change proposals and five bylaw change proposals. The Eagles proposed two rule changes this year:

1. A rule to allow the use of the number 0 on jerseys and to expand the options for kickers and punters.

2. An onside kick alternative that would give a team that’s training a chance to convert on 4th-and-20 from their own 20-yard line to maintain possession.

Rules needs 75% of owners to vote for them to implement that rule.

The one notable omission from the rule change proposals is a rule to ban the Eagles’ “tush push” QB sneak. There was some buzz about that play potentially being outlawed but it’s not coming up for a vote this week.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube