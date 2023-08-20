Eagles stock watch: Who’s up, who’s down heading into final week of preseason?

The Eagles and Browns played to an 18-18 tie at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night, and the Birds will now pivot towards the final week of the preseason.

Philadelphia will hold one joint practice with Indianapolis before a Thursday night preseason finale.

With the regular season fast approaching, we’re looking at who’s stock is up and who’s stock is down heading into the final week of the preseason.

Stock up --Tanner McKee

The sixth-round pick from Stanford went 10/18 for 147 yards and a touchdown on Thursday.

He’s outplayed Ian Book and is now pushing Marcus Mariota.

Stock down -- Ian Book

Stock up --Nakobe Dean

The Eagles’ starting middle linebacker flashed on Thursday night, causing a key fumble to stop a Cleveland scoring drive.

Stock up -- Zach Cunningham

The veteran linebacker was signed on Aug. 6, and is ascending up the depth chart. Cunningham had 7 tackles, including a TFL against Cleveland.

Stock down -- Myles Jack

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jack got all the headlines when Philadelphia signed two linebackers, but it’s been Zach Cunningham making the case to become a full-time starter. Jack hasn’t done anything wrong; he just hasn’t flashed.

Update:

Jack just informed the Eagles that he’s retiring.

Stock down --Marcus Mariota

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mariota’s not the starter, so the concern isn’t urgent, but the Heisman Trophy winner has been clearly outplayed by Rookie Tanner McKee. Mariota was again inefficient completing 9 of 17 passes for 86 yards and one interception.

Stock up-- Tyree Jackson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Outside of Dallas Goedert, Jackson is the most intriguing player at the position. He logged a 35-yard catch on Thursday night, and will give Nick Sirianni something to think about.

Stock up -- Jalen Carter

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Carter wowed teammates during a recent Saturday practice when Fletcher Cox was out and he’s going to be dominant from Day 1.

Stock up -- K'Von Wallace

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace has made major improvements at the safety position and outside of a full collapse, the former Clemson star will be a starter or major contributor.

Stock up -- Nolan Smith

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Before Smith left the game with a shoulder injury — he was dynamic and disruptive off the edge, further cementing his status as a key figure.

Tarron Jackson/Janarius Robinson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Jackson was solid against Cleveland, logging 3 tackles, 2 QB hits and a TFL in this game.

Robinson saw his most extensive action since joining the Eagles, and he logged 3 tackles and 2 QB hits.

Stock up -- Christian Elliss

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Cunningham may have leap-frogged Christian Elliss on the depth chart, but the special teams standout will have a place in the rotation. During the matchup with Cleveland, Elliss logged 5 tackles, 2 TFLs and a pass breakup.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire