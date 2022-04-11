Eagles stock up on versatile defenders in ESPN’s 7-round mock draft

The Eagles had a solid start to the NFL’s free-agent period and after adding Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, and Zach Pascal, the organization will now shift its focus toward the NFL draft.

Philadelphia has needs at cornerback, wide receiver, and defensive tackle, but the expectation is that Howie Roseman will add depth at defensive end, safety, and offensive line as well.

Jordan Reid revealed his latest mock draft for ESPN, and the skilled talent evaluator has the Birds stocking up on versatile defenders.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The All-Pac 12 defender plays the run well and can slide inside if needed.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

A versatile defensive end who slide up and down the line, Karlaftis projects as a day-one starter for Jonathan Gannon.

51. Philadelphia Eagles Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

A thumper at the linebacker position, Harris would add depth to an improving linebacker corps.

83. Philadelphia Eagles Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky