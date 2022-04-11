Eagles stock up on versatile defenders in ESPN’s 7-round mock draft

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
In this article:
The Eagles had a solid start to the NFL’s free-agent period and after adding Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, and Zach Pascal, the organization will now shift its focus toward the NFL draft.

Philadelphia has needs at cornerback, wide receiver, and defensive tackle, but the expectation is that Howie Roseman will add depth at defensive end, safety, and offensive line as well.

Jordan Reid revealed his latest mock draft for ESPN, and the skilled talent evaluator has the Birds stocking up on versatile defenders.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The All-Pac 12 defender plays the run well and can slide inside if needed.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

A versatile defensive end who slide up and down the line, Karlaftis projects as a day-one starter for Jonathan Gannon.

51. Philadelphia Eagles Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

A thumper at the linebacker position, Harris would add depth to an improving linebacker corps.

83. Philadelphia Eagles Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A 5-foot-8, 178 pounds dynamo, Robinson would add depth at several levels, along with much-needed big-play ability.

101. Philadelphia Eagles* (via NO) Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) reacts after making an interception in the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Another member of the Bearcats’ talented secondary comes off the board.

124. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

A Galveston, Texas native, McCollum is a ball-hawking FCS cornerback with an outstanding combination of size and athletic traits that should translate well to the NFL.

154.(via WSH): Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech

Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

A former linebacker turned defensive end, Barno is an incredible athlete and brings pressure off the edge, something Howie Roseman covets.

162.Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A bruising running back that can replace Jordan Howard, Robinson Jr. is excellent in blitz pickup and could be the lead guy if Miles Sanders moves on in 2023.

166.(via ARI): Cade Mays, G, Tennessee

Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Another versatile offensive prospect that can add depth to the league’s best unit, Mays can play all five positions along the line.

237.(via NO): Chris Hinton, DT, Michigan

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

