Eagles stock up, stock down after second trio of practices originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have now completed six training camp practice and have been in pads for the past three.

They still have joint practices and preseason games so the evaluation is far from over. This is the second stock watch of training camp and we didn’t repeat any names, so here’s a reminder of the first list:

Stock up on July 31: RB D’Andre Swift, CB James Bradberry, DT Jordan Davis, OLB Nolan Smith, S Reed Blankenship, The offensive stars

Stock down on July 31: QB Marcus Mariota, LB Nicholas Morrow, WR Devon Allen, CB Josiah Scott, OL Tyler Steen, OL Brett Toth

Here’s the latest stock watch:

Stock up

QB Jalen Hurts

There were undoubtedly great moments from Hurts in the 2022 training camp but he’s been consistently great so far in 2023. It’s almost surprising when he has a misfire at this point. He looks extremely comfortable and confident in Nick Sirianni’s system and his timing has been great. It’s also been fun watching him throw balls in 1-on-1s because sometimes the defender has great position but Hurts puts it where only his receiver can catch it.

RG Cam Jurgens

It seems pretty obvious that Jurgens is going to be the starting right guard this season after entering camp in a competition. His main competitor, rookie Tyler Steen, had been getting second team right guard reps but is now working with the second team at right tackle, the best sign yet that Jurgens has the starting job. But aside from depth chart watching, Jurgens has definitely looked the part. He hasn’t looked like a weak link in team drills and he’s holding his own against good competition in 1-on-1s.

WR Joseph Ngata

I don’t want to get too carried away with Ngata because it’s not like he’s been amazing at training camp. But of the depth receivers on the roster, he’s the one who has stood out the most to me. Ngata (6-2, 217) has good size and an understanding of how to use his big body to his benefit. Not sure if there’s a roster spot for him but the Eagles will probably at least try to keep him around and continue to develop him on their practice squad.

CB Josh Jobe

After winning a job in training camp a year ago, Jobe is having another very good summer. He has primarily been working with the second-team defense but got the bump up to the first team when James Bradberry injured his groin. Jobe has made a few plays in coverage and might just be the Eagles’ best backup outside cornerback, ahead of Greedy Williams and Kelee Ringo.

DT Moro Ojomo

I didn’t put Ojomo on this list just because he’s the subject of my Surviving Camp series this year. He’s on the list because since the pads went on, he’s been flashing more and more. It’s far from a guarantee that a seventh-round pick will make the roster but if I did a 53-man projection right now, he’d be on it. He has been especially good in 1-on-1 drills.

TE Grant Calcaterra

After missing most of training camp with an injury as a rookie, Calcaterra is enjoying all the reps he’s getting over the first couple of weeks. And he has been catching an awful lot of passes, more than the other backup tight ends. Not sure if he’s ever going to be a good enough blocker to take that No. 2 job from Jack Stoll but he’s improved in that area too.

Stock down

CB Greedy Williams

Williams is a former second-round pick who has played a lot in the NFL so I had relatively high expectations for him. But he might not have a roster spot. The one thing I’ve noticed most about Williams this summer is just how handsy he’s been in coverage. He’s been called for defensive pass interference but even when the flag doesn’t come out, it could.

WR Deon Cain

Cain was already fighting and uphill battle as a late addition to the roster and now he’s dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him out the past three practices. It’s not his fault but Cain is falling behind.

OT Chim Okorafor

I didn’t have many high expectations for the UDFA out of Benedictine but he’s been struggling mightily in 1-on-1 drills, to the point where I’d rather see some of these defensive ends go against a different player to see more even matchups.

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

There was one day early in practice where Zaccheaus made a few plays and it made me wonder if he’d really be able to push Quez Watkins for the No. 3 job. But since then Zaccheaus has been pretty quiet and had an uncharacteristic drop in a recent practice. I thought because Zaccheaus and Mariota played together in Atlanta last year, they’d have a better rapport. That hasn’t been the case.

DT Kentavius Street

Like Williams, Street is a veteran fighting for a roster spot and he hasn’t made as many plays as some of the younger defensive tackles on the roster like Ojomo and Marlon Tuipulotu. It’s not that Street has been bad but I’m not sure he’s doing enough to force the Eagles to keep him.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube