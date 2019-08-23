Eagles stock up, stock down after preseason loss to Ravens

We'll never know what would have happened in the last 11:43 of this game. Would the Ravens still have won their 16th straight preseason game? Would Clayton Thorson have ruined John Harbaugh's dorky streak?

We'll never know.

What we do know is we have just one more preseason game before the games start counting and that's something to get excited about.

In the meantime, here's our latest Eagles stock watch:

Stock up

Josh McCown

McCown was retired this time last week. It didn't look like he came out of retirement until his sixth snap on Thursday, but he eventually looked very good. The 40-year-old eventually finished with an impressive stat line: 17/24, 192 yards, 2 TDs, passer rating of 122.2. After so much angst about about the Eagles' backup quarterback spot, everyone can relax.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside

This was the breakout game we were waiting on from Arcega-Whiteside. He had eight catches for 104 yards, which included a 20-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. His most impressive catch was actually a shoestring grab. He's the first Eagles receiver to go over 100 yards in a preseason game since Jordan Matthews in 2014.

L.J. Fort

While Fort is the linebacker to come off the field in the Eagles' nickel package, he made some plays Thursday night. He had four tackles and 2 TFLs. We could have also included rookie LB T.J. Edwards, who led the team with seven tackles.

Corey Clement

The stat line wasn't tremendous - seven carries for 25 yards - but Clement looked pretty good, especially on a 3rd-and-6 run that he took right for 11 yards. Most importantly, Clement showed no signs of the injury that ended his 2018 season early.

Greg Ward

Another solid performance for Ward, who had four catches for 45 yards as he continues to push for a roster spot. Mack Hollins had a pedestrian two catches for 15 yards and has been shaky in practice, but might still have the advantage because of special teams ability. But Ward has this: If one of the outside receivers gets hurt this year, Arcega-Whiteside will step in. Ward could be the backup slot guy.

Stock down

Jeremiah McKinnon

The 26-year-old cornerback gave up two touchdowns on Thursday night. Based on the depth chart, McKinnon isn't going to make the Eagles' roster, so he's playing for tape at this point. He didn't help his cause against Baltimore.

Cody Kessler

There was a time not long ago when we thought Kessler would go into the season as the No. 2. Those days are long gone. Kessler was brutal on Friday. He completed 3 of 5 passes for 34 yards. His worst play came on a 4th-and-3 on the opening drive when he took an 8-yard sack. Just can't take a sack there and a veteran should know better.

Jake Elliott

The Eagles' kicker missed a 41-yard field goal wide left. He's now 2-for-2 this season. His two makes have come from 50-plus, but his two misses are from 41 and 40. It's great that Elliott can drill long kicks, but he needs to be more consistent in the short/midrange game.

Boston Scott

Scott was once thought to be the running back/returner to fill the Darren Sproles void and then Darren Sproles came back to fill the Darren Sproles void. Since then, Scott has been a forgotten man. On Thursday, he returned four kickoffs for an average of 21.5 yards per return. He didn't make it to the 25-yard line on any of his returns.

Preseason football

This game, in general, was brutal. The penalties got completely out of hand. There were 24 total penalties for 203 yards … and they didn't even play the final 11:43!

