Eagles’ stock up, stock down entering the 2022 NFL offseason

The 9-8 Eagles are headed towards an intriguing offseason where a ton of roster and personnel moves could dramatically change the culture of the franchise going forward.

Any momentum gained during the regular season was quickly erased after Tampa jumped out to a 31-0 lead in a game that many experts felt Philadelphia would be competitive in, with a chance to pull off the upset.

Instead, Jalen Hurts regressed in his ability to read coverage, and Philadelphia’s offense constantly stalled, as the Eagles didn’t reach the red zone until the fourth quarter.

With all eyes now leaning towards the draft, here’s a final stock report heading into the 2022 NFL offseason.

Stock trending -- QB Jalen Hurts

You can’t leave meat on the bone and Sunday’s matchup provided multiple scenarios where Hurts badly missed on the timing of an inaccurate throw, or he didn’t trust his eyes at all in totally avoiding the throw all together.

It was an amazing season for a quarterback that’s now only played 20-NFL games, but his deficiencies are glaring, and he’s entering an offseason where the Eagles have more than enough draft capital to land the quarterback of their choice.

If this was the Nasdaq, shares would be down.

Stock Down -- Miles Sanders

If a tree falls deep in the woods, it’s likely that folks here in Philadelphia won’t hear it hit the ground. That’s how we equate having one of the most explosive players in the NFL on your roster, and yet choosing to criminally underuse him.

Miles Sanders has been in the NFL for 3 seasons and he’s yet to amass 1,000 yards rushing in a season. That equates to a little over 62-yards rushing per game and should be easier now that the NFL has expanded the games to 17.

Stock Up -- Gardner Minshew

In two different scenarios this season, Minshew has proven his ability to lead an NFL offense with precise and accurate passing and teams around the NFL looking towards 2023, could look to acquire Minshew as a one-year stopgap.

Stock Up -- T.J. Edwards

Philadelphia’s season turned when Edwards replaced Eric Wilson in the lineup and although Alex Singleton led the Birds in tackles, Edwards set the tone.

Stock Up -- WR DeVonta Smith

He’s legit and all the Eagles need to do is find a complementary piece opposite Smith on the outside.

Stock down -- Jalen Reagor

When you’re drafted ahead of Justin Jefferson, your entire grading scale shifts and Reagor isn’t making the cut.

Most receivers see the light go on after year-3, but the former TCU star might not be around for that process.

Stock Up -- Jason Kelce

This is more a plea for Kelce to not retire and after securing another first-team All-Pro honor, the Eagles center is clearly among the top players at his position.

Stock up -- Marcus Epps

The young safety has improved on a weekly basis and if Philadelphia moves on from Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris, Epps is a viable option to start in 2022.

