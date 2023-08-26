Eagles’ stock up, stock down ahead of NFL’s 53-man roster deadline

Thanks to a new rule change, NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to cut their active rosters down to 53 players.

Howie Roseman and 31 other NFL GMs will have difficult personnel decisions in the coming days, and this tracker, and five guys have already been waived or released as Philadelphia works to tim down the roster.

Here’s an updated stock report ahead of the deadline.

Stock down --CB Mario Goodrich

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

You can’t make the club in the tub, and Goodrich missing the preseason finale could relegate him to another year on the practice squad.

Stock up --QB Tanner McKee

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

McKee’s stock is soaring so high that he could force the Eagles to contemplate cutting veteran Marcus Mariota.

In the preseason finale, McKee completed 19 of 34 passes for 158 yards. He’s looked strong in the pocket and confident when running the football.

Stock up -- Devon Allen

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Before we celebrate Allen, he did muff the kick initially, but returned the opening kickoff 73 yards to set up the Eagles’ first drive at the Colts’ 27-yard line. For the second year in a row, Allen also showed off his speed as a gunner on the punt team.

Stock down -- Joseph Ngata

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The UDFA out of Clemson made a couple of nice catches on Thursday, but he also had a costly fumble and has lost some of his early training camp momentum.

Stock up -- Eli Ricks

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Ricks was one of the Eagles highest graded players in the preseason finale, and had great coverage on back-to-back plays against Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce.

Stock up --Tyreek Maddox-Williams

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia native was highlighted in the first half, and his breakout performance got even better after a 42-yard interception return off a poor pass from Sam Ehlinger.

Maddox-Williams finished the night with 7 tackles, 1 TFL, and 2 passes defended.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire