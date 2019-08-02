Eagles stock up, stock down after 2nd round of 2019 training camp practices

The Eagles have a much-deserved off day Friday after four days of pretty intense practices in the summer heat.

The last stock watch came out on July 28, after the first round of practices, so it's time for a new one.

Let's get to it:

Stock up

Joe Ostman

I've been hesitant to buy into the Ostman hype - the Eagles have been talking him up for a year - but now I'm actually beginning to see it. I always knew why the Eagles liked him; he's a hard-worker and has a relentless motor. But now he's making plays in practice. He's had a few "sacks" in the last week and it's really shown how much he's worked on his pass-rush moves. It's not crazy to think the young defensive end might make the roster.



Rasul Douglas

Last week, I went with Sidney Jones, so this week I'll go with Douglas. I could have swapped them just as easily. Both guys have looked really solid throughout the first seven training camp practices. While Jones and Avonte Maddox have been rotating at outside corner and nickel corner, Douglas has held down an outside spot and has looked great.



Carlton Agudosi

The 6-foot-6 receiver from Rutgers has started to flash in recent practices, especially on Thursday, when the Eagles worked on red zone. That's exactly where you'd expect to see a tall receiver shine. Agudosi showed the ability to not just use his body, but to get his feet in bounds. He's probably not going to make the roster, but he's turning heads.



Tim Jernigan

After a high ankle sprain in 2017 and that back surgery last offseason, this is the healthiest Jernigan has been in nearly two years and it's showing. He's been wreaking havoc up front this camp. The trio of Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson and Jernigan will be scary for opposing offensive lines.



Stock down

Paul Worrilow

It would be a great story for the veteran linebacker to make the roster, but he's now missed a few practices, presumably because of his surgically repaired ACL. After missing all last season, Worrilow's roster spot certainly isn't guaranteed, so it's a shame to see him miss these practices.



Clayton Thorson

Take this one with a grain of salt. Thorson is a rookie QB and he looks like a rookie QB. He claims he isn't overwhelmed but at times, he's certainly looked overwhelmed. He's made some really awful throws, but has impressed his coaches and teammates with his knowledge of the offense. This might just take some time.



Jordan Mailata

Over the last few practices, we've been reminded that this is still a long-term project with the huge Australian. Many of those sacks from Ostman have come against Mailata, so it's hard to gauge what's really led to them. But even in the OL vs. DL drills, Mailata has looked shaky. He's still a guy I can't wait to see in the preseason games.



Shelton Gibson

Last spring and summer, Gibson made a ton of plays and that hasn't happened this year. It appears he's been overtaken on the depth chart by Mack Hollins (when he's healthy), Charles Johnson, Marken Michel and Greg Ward. The former fifth-round pick needs to start making some plays if he wants to be back on the roster for Year 3.



