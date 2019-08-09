Eagles stock up, stock down after 2019 preseason opener

The Eagles sat most of their starters in Thursday night's preseason opener, which played a big role in just how unwatchable that game was.

So overall, the first preseason game is going in the stock down category.

As for individual players, here's what I came up with:

Stock up

Daeshon Hall

The former third-round pick showed a little something against the Titans. He battled through a shoulder injury and filled up the stat sheet. He had 6 tackles, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 3 TFLs and 1 FF. With the injury to Joe Ostman and the unknowns at defensive end, Hall has a shot at a roster spot.

Marken Michel

The former CFL star had only one catch but it was a big one. He reeled in that 75-yard bomb from Nate Sudfeld and took it to the house. After all he's gone through, you can understand the emotion he showed after making it into the end zone. Michel is pushing for a roster spot.

Andre Dillard

The Eagles' first-rounder got the start at left tackle for Jason Peters and looked smooth. At first glance, it was a really flawless game for Dillard, whose technique showed up.

Zach Brown

I'll admit, I was skeptical about Brown. I hadn't really seen him make many plays during training camp, but he made some in this game. He had three tackles in limited playing time and was pretty active. That's a good sign because of the situation at linebacker.

Andrew Sendejo

I feel pretty confident that Sendejo won't be cut so the Eagles save a compensatory pick. You can still argue the merits of that, but Sendejo has had a really good training camp and now had a good preseason game. He had a big tackle at the line of scrimmage and a PBU on fourth down.

Stock down

Clayton Thorson

The fifth-round pick's miserable summer continued with one of the worst performances we've seen in the preseason in recent memory. Thorson completed 2 of 9 passes for 7 yards and threw a pick. Amazingly, he was even worse than those number indicate, missing a few wide open targets.

Matt Pryor

Playing some guard and tackle, the second-year OL committed three penalties and barely moved on a screen play. He's in real danger of not making the roster.

Josh Adams

The second-year running back actually had three catches for 18 yards, but he fumbled the ball away in the second quarter. For a guy who has a perceived ball security issue, Adams just can't cough it up. His margin for error is minuscule and this won't help his chances.

Tre Sullivan

Sullivan had two back-to-back plays that he'd probably like to forget. First, he took a bad angle on a 37-yard run and then on the next play, he literally bounced off of the Titans' running back.

Nate Gerry

Gerry gave up the Titans' first touchdown in coverage and didn't seem to make many positive plays. I thought Brown and L.J. Fort outplayed him on Thursday. If Gerry can't contribute, the Eagles have a problem. With injuries to Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill, Gerry has been the top linebacker in practice.

