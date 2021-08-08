Eagles stock report: 13 players who are rising or falling after Week 2 of training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles will take part in their first preseason game under head coach Nick Sirianni when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming Thursday.

After two weeks of training in the books, we’re taking a look at 13 players whose stock is either rising or falling at the NovaCare Complex.

Boston Scott -- Stock rising

Jul 29, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) catches a ball during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders is the lead back and despite having both Kerryon Johnson and Jordan Howard on the roster, Nick Sirianni absolutely loves Scott. Scott has been highly involved in both the running and passing game through almost two weeks of training camp practices, ahead of both Howard and Johnson. Only rookie Kenneth Gainwell has seen more touches in the passing game.

Andre Dillard -- Stock falling

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 29: Andre Dillard #77 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 29, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Dillard is in the midst of an intense training camp battle, while also dealing with some high-powered pass rushers during the Eagles one on one sessions. It'll take a miracle for the former first-round pick to unseat Jordan Mailata at left tackle.

Kenneth Gainwell -- Stock Jumping

Jul 29, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) makes a catch during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Following in the footsteps of Tony Pollard and Antonio Gibson, Gainwell has hit the ground running during Eagles training camp. No other running back is receiving the volume of pass-catching opportunities while being moved around the formation like Gainwell.

Jalen Reagor -- Stock falling

Jul 29, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) makes a catch during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reagor got the best of Darius Slay in a recent Eagles practice, but prior to the one-handed grab, reviews had been mixed for the 2020 first-round pick.

Josh Sweat -- Stock rising way up

Sweat has been dominating Eagles training camp and could parlay a strong start into a huge contract extension.

Davion Taylor -- Stock falling

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor (52) runs after the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Taylor has the physical attributes to become a high-level starter, but he's struggling to stay healthy and he can't learn Jonathan Gannon's system if he's not available.

Tyree Jackson -- Stock rising

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Tyree Jackson #80 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jackson's not a natural tight end, but he's making the case for a role on the practice squad, where he can continue to refine his transition to the tight end position.

Miles Sanders -- Stock falling

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles' most explosive runner could lose snaps to Kenneth Gainwell and it's hard to maximize your potential as a workhorse if you're ceding snaps.

Jason Huntley -- Stock rising

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jason Huntley (32) dives for the ball during the NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Huntley is having a strong training camp, but that may not translate to more snaps within a depth chart that includes Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kerryon Johnson, and rookie Kenneth Gainwell.

Michael Jacquet -- Stock falling

Dec 6, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Michael Jacquet (38) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Jacquet isn't on a big-money deal and Zech McPhearson's ascension up the depth chart could spell disaster.

Zech McPhearson -- Stock skyrocketing

Cornerback Zech McPhearson, left, runs a drill with cornerback Lavert Hill during rookie minicamp at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

A natural playmaker, McPhearson could make the Eagles cornerback depth chart four deep in terms of athletic cover guys, who bring toughness and physicality.

John Hightower -- stock sliding down

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver John Hightower (82) in action prior to the NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Already working to land a place on the Eagles 53-man roster, Hightower is now week-to-week after leaving Thursday's practice with a groin injury.

K'Von Wallace -- Stock up

Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace (42) defends during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

After a summer of improved cardio and boxing classes, Wallace returns to the NovaCare Complex looking to find a spot a safety in Jonathan Gannon's hybrid scheme.

