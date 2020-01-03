Eagles still playing wait-and-see with injured players

The Eagles are still holding out hope for a few key players making it back for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but they don’t know yet.

Via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said right tackle Lane Johnson hopes to return from his ankle sprain which has kept him out since his Week 14 injury.

“He really wants to play in this football game,” Pederson said, mentioning that Johnson would try to do some things in practice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tight end Zach Ertz still hasn’t been cleared for contact (back, ribs), but Pederson said they’re awaiting some test results tomorrow to determine his availability.

“If things go favorable he’ll play,” Pederson said. “If they don’t he won’t.”

It seems more likely that Johnson’s closer to a return, which the Eagles could certainly use.